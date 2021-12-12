Sunset Travel Promotes Sarah Bonsall to Vice President of Supplier Relations
Scottsdale, AZ, December 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sunset Travel Inc., a provider of travel related services, today announced the promotion of Sarah Bonsall to Vice President of Supplier Relations. She will have the primary responsibility for Supplier Relations to the All-Inclusive Resort industry.
“Sarah has been a key part of our success for many years, and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position. She originally began working with our team at MCD in 1998 as the Assistant Manager of Customer Service and quickly rose to several supervisory and leadership positions. She joined our Sunset Travel team in 2006 when it was purchased to focus on the All-Inclusive industry,” said Patricia Miller, President of Sunset Travel.
Mrs. Bonsall is an award-winning multi-product manager of Sunset Travel’s Karisma and AMR product lines. As a member of Karisma’s GIVC program she has been a consistent 5 Diamond Award winner for over a decade. Her recent 2021 "Palm Award" recognized her unwavering commitment to overcoming the challenges and obstacles the travel industry experienced in 2020.
Sunset Travel, Inc., is a diversified provider of travel related services to the All-Inclusive Resort industry for over 45 years, winning multiple awards while successfully maintaining an A+BBB customer rating. The company’s website www.SunsetTravel.com contains more information.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Patricia Miller at 800-939-1425 or email her at trisha@sunsettravel.com.
“Sarah has been a key part of our success for many years, and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position. She originally began working with our team at MCD in 1998 as the Assistant Manager of Customer Service and quickly rose to several supervisory and leadership positions. She joined our Sunset Travel team in 2006 when it was purchased to focus on the All-Inclusive industry,” said Patricia Miller, President of Sunset Travel.
Mrs. Bonsall is an award-winning multi-product manager of Sunset Travel’s Karisma and AMR product lines. As a member of Karisma’s GIVC program she has been a consistent 5 Diamond Award winner for over a decade. Her recent 2021 "Palm Award" recognized her unwavering commitment to overcoming the challenges and obstacles the travel industry experienced in 2020.
Sunset Travel, Inc., is a diversified provider of travel related services to the All-Inclusive Resort industry for over 45 years, winning multiple awards while successfully maintaining an A+BBB customer rating. The company’s website www.SunsetTravel.com contains more information.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Patricia Miller at 800-939-1425 or email her at trisha@sunsettravel.com.
Contact
Sunset TravelContact
Trisha Miller
800-939-1425
www.SunsetTravel.com
Trisha Miller
800-939-1425
www.SunsetTravel.com
Categories