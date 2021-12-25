Wonderize Period Panty - the New Wave of Hygiene Maintenance for Women of Today
Wonderize, one of India’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of sanitary pads, announces period panties.
Ahmedabad, India, December 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wonderize Period Panty is a panty-style sanitary napkin that is made from super breathable material for a comfortable and rash-free period. Wonderize Period Panties comprises a soft top cover that prevents irritation and rashes and makes it comfortable to wear for long hours. The super absorbent material attaches a moisture barrier that makes it feel comfortable and dry.
Wonderize Period Panty has the following special features:
Top cotton cover: The cotton cover at the top makes it extremely smooth and comfortable to wear.
Wonder softcover: The core is made from high-quality 3D perforated soft materials for greater absorbency and comfort.
4x super absorbent: The Wonderize Period Panty is four times more absorbent compared to regular sanitary napkins.
Leak lock: The period panty comes equipped with a leak lock with super absorbent technology for better leakage protection.
Panty style fit: The Wonderize Period Panty looks and feels like an undergarment and acts as a panty and a sanitary napkin combined.
Super Stretchable waistband: The period panty comes with a super stretchable waistband to provide superior comfort in any position.
Anti-leak side cuffs: The panty features perfect fit anti-leak side cuffs that prevent side leakage and reduce friction.
Medium to large size: The waist size ranges from 60cm to 100cm.
The disposable period panty is extremely helpful when there is no single product such as sanitary napkins to manage heavy menstrual bleeding. It comes with a perfect fit waistband that ensures the period underwear remains in its place for hours. It also features anti-side leak cuffs that prevent staining in any position.
The period panty has the shape and size of an undergarment. Apart from heavy periods, it is useful when women experience extreme menstrual flow as well as postpartum heavy bleeding. It has extra layers of protection and a special fabric in the center for superior absorption. With four-fold absorbency, the period panty eliminates any chance of leakage.
Wonderize Period Panty comes in a small pack that consists of two panties while the large pack comprises eight panties. You can buy period panties online in India from Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Firstcry, Paytm Mall, and visit its products page (https://www.wonderize.in/all-products.html/).
About Wonderize
Wonderize is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of feminine hygiene products. It is a part of Sekhani Group and its manufacturing facility is located at Sanand, Ahmedabad. The production plant is equipped with four fully automatic Servo machines that are run by highly skilled employees. The unit can manufacture 4000,000 pads per day and has a fully equipped laboratory to test and maintain the quality. Wonderize manifests to provide women of India with the ensured menstrual health, happiness and dignity that she deserves.
