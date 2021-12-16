Vietnam Electronics Industry is Gearing for Solutions, Aims for Economic Recovery in 2022

NEPCON Vietnam 2021 recently concluded and is regarded as a success in terms of bringing industry updates and discussions about the electronics industry. The event was held digitally for the first-time last November, with the tagline "4.0 Electronics Event to Make your Business on-air" with the goal of reaching out to a global audience about the Vietnamese Electronic Industry and updating the electronics industry with new technology. The event drew approximately 2287 participants.