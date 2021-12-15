Local Plumbers We Care Are Proud to Announce the Expansion of Service Areas
Due to high demand for reliable, high-quality plumbing and heating services, Local Plumbers We Care are Proud to announce the expansion of their services to other areas in the UK.
London, United Kingdom, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local Plumbers We Care is a national, well established, family-run plumbing and heating company, proud to announce the expansion of their services to the following areas from 10 December 2021:
• Wakefield (Wakefield Plumbers, Boiler Repairs Wakefield)
• Bradford (Bradford Plumbers, Boiler Repairs Bradford)
• Leeds (Leeds Plumbers, Boiler Repairs Leeds)
• London (London Plumbers, Boiler Repairs London)
All company engineers and plumbers are highly qualified, fully insured and gas safe registered. All parts and labour are warrantied for 2 years. Local Plumbers We Care is a highly rated company offering competitive rates in Wakefield, Bradford, Leeds, and other major UK cities.
The team at Local, Plumbers We care, has served thousands of satisfied home and business owners in the UK over the last eighteen years. LPWC is the go-to company of the locals for plumbing repairs, boiler service and repairs, shower, tap, sink, toilet, new boiler installations, radiator replacements, gas fitting, and drainage needs. The LPWC plumbing experts ensure to complete plumbing projects of any size with high quality workmanship.
Use Code "PRCOM10" to get special £10 Discount for your friends and family.
High Quality Plumbing and Heating Services.
For additional information
Visit https://www.localplumberswecare.co.uk/areas-we-cover.html or Contact Local Plumbers We care: 07533564588
pressrelease@localplumberswecare.co.uk
Contact
Bernadette Lanigan
07566778380
https://localplumberswecare.co.uk
