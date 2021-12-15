Defense Strategies Institute's Upcoming In-Person Joint Fires Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is will host the 1st Joint Fires Summit taking place this January 19-20, 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama.
Huntsville, AL, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s Joint Fires Summit is a "Town-Hall" style forum that will bring together experts from across U.S. Military Services, DoD, & Industry to discuss developing and fielding cutting edge fires and strike capabilities in order to meet the need for these advanced capabilities. As potential enemy nations continue to invest and grow their own strike capabilities the need to out gun and out range enemy systems are vital to maintain to status quo across the globe and continue US military dominance over all challengers.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the artillery and fires communities.
2022 Early Confirmed Speakers:
Jeffrey Langhout, SES, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center
Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, USAF Commander, Twentieth Air Force
Brig Gen Heath Collins, USAF, Program Executive Officer for Weapons and Director of the Armament Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Brig Gen David Shoemaker, USAF, Deputy Director of Operations, J3, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
Bob Strider, SES, Deputy Director, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office
CAPT Richard Gensley, USN, Program Manager, Precision Strike Weapons Program Office
Topics will include:
- Maximizing Army Fires Capabilities and Readiness to Enable Dominance across Joint Environments
- Equipping Warfighters with War-Winning Precision Strike Capabilities
- Fielding Army Long Range Precision Fires Systems for a Great Power Environment
- Modernizing and Developing Joint Strike Capabilities to Maintain a Competitive Advantage against Near-Peer Adversaries
- Utilizing Fires for Ground Based Anti-Ship to Facilitate Sea Denial and Control
- Enabling the Rapid Sharing of Fires Information at the Speed of Need
- Leveraging AI and Emerging Sensor Technology to Enhance US Targeting Capabilities
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Fires Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at fires.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Summit is closed to press - No recordings
