US Army Highlight: Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium

Alexandria, VA, December 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- LTG Laura A. Potter, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence (G-2) of the United States Army, is the Army’s lead intelligence officer. Previously, she served as the Commanding General at US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and as the Director, J-2, at US European Command. In her current position, LTG Potter leads the Army’s intelligence priorities to connect, deliver, and protect a globally integrated intelligence enterprise.DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the intelligence community.2022 Early Confirmed Speakers:Maj Gen William Seely III, USMC, Director of Intelligence, HQMCMG Charles Cleveland, USA, Associate Director of Operations, NGABrig Gen Steven Gorski, USAF, Director of Intelligence, HQ Air Combat CommandRDML Andrew Sugimoto, USCG, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, USCGSoren Jones, Director, ISR Operations Directorate, OUSD(I&S)COL Christina Bembenek, USA, Commandant, US Army Intelligence Center of ExcellenceTopics will include:- Advancing Air Force ISR and Cyber Dominance Across the Competition Continuum- Modernizing the Army Intelligence Enterprise for Next-Generation ISR- Joint ISR Initiatives to Gather, Collect, and Exploit Vital Intelligence for Mission Success- Supporting the MCISRE for Enhanced Marine Intelligence Operations- Modernizing the Future Intelligence Force to Deliver Sustained Operational Advantage- Augmenting and Automating ISR with Advanced Technologies- Guiding Coast Guard Efforts to Collect Intelligence in Defense of the HomelandSeating is limitedTo allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autoisr.dsigroup.orgAnyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.Symposium is closed to press/no recordings