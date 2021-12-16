US Army Highlight: Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to provide you with a speaker highlight of LTG Laura A. Potter, USA,; confirmed speaker for the upcoming in-person Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium. This educational forum will take place this February 23-24, 2022 in Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LTG Laura A. Potter, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence (G-2) of the United States Army, is the Army’s lead intelligence officer. Previously, she served as the Commanding General at US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and as the Director, J-2, at US European Command. In her current position, LTG Potter leads the Army’s intelligence priorities to connect, deliver, and protect a globally integrated intelligence enterprise.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the intelligence community.
2022 Early Confirmed Speakers:
Maj Gen William Seely III, USMC, Director of Intelligence, HQMC
MG Charles Cleveland, USA, Associate Director of Operations, NGA
Brig Gen Steven Gorski, USAF, Director of Intelligence, HQ Air Combat Command
RDML Andrew Sugimoto, USCG, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, USCG
Soren Jones, Director, ISR Operations Directorate, OUSD(I&S)
COL Christina Bembenek, USA, Commandant, US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
Topics will include:
- Advancing Air Force ISR and Cyber Dominance Across the Competition Continuum
- Modernizing the Army Intelligence Enterprise for Next-Generation ISR
- Joint ISR Initiatives to Gather, Collect, and Exploit Vital Intelligence for Mission Success
- Supporting the MCISRE for Enhanced Marine Intelligence Operations
- Modernizing the Future Intelligence Force to Deliver Sustained Operational Advantage
- Augmenting and Automating ISR with Advanced Technologies
- Guiding Coast Guard Efforts to Collect Intelligence in Defense of the Homeland
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autoisr.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Symposium is closed to press/no recordings
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the intelligence community.
2022 Early Confirmed Speakers:
Maj Gen William Seely III, USMC, Director of Intelligence, HQMC
MG Charles Cleveland, USA, Associate Director of Operations, NGA
Brig Gen Steven Gorski, USAF, Director of Intelligence, HQ Air Combat Command
RDML Andrew Sugimoto, USCG, Assistant Commandant for Intelligence, USCG
Soren Jones, Director, ISR Operations Directorate, OUSD(I&S)
COL Christina Bembenek, USA, Commandant, US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
Topics will include:
- Advancing Air Force ISR and Cyber Dominance Across the Competition Continuum
- Modernizing the Army Intelligence Enterprise for Next-Generation ISR
- Joint ISR Initiatives to Gather, Collect, and Exploit Vital Intelligence for Mission Success
- Supporting the MCISRE for Enhanced Marine Intelligence Operations
- Modernizing the Future Intelligence Force to Deliver Sustained Operational Advantage
- Augmenting and Automating ISR with Advanced Technologies
- Guiding Coast Guard Efforts to Collect Intelligence in Defense of the Homeland
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at autoisr.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Symposium is closed to press/no recordings
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://Fires.dsigroup.org/
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://Fires.dsigroup.org/
Categories