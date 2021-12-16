Keep Irving Beautiful Holiday Card Project a Success Volunteers Write 535 Cards and Letters for Nursing Home Residents
Irving, TX, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently conducted a card and letter writing campaign with the goal of bringing some holiday cheer to local nursing home residents. What started as an idea from Irving Girl Scouts, grew into a project that involved 170 community members writing a total of 535 holiday cards.
Some of the cards were handmade, many had personal notes included, and they all expressed wishes for a happy holiday season. KIB would like to thank Irving Girl Scout Troops 6458, 1810 and 5252; Irving Elite Cheerleaders and athletes, City of Irving’s Code Enforcement Department, Irving ISD Lively Elementary art classes, Helping Around Town Ministry, KIB Board and staff, Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer and wife Melanie; who contributed to the project. Several individuals, some of whom had never volunteered with KIB before, saw social media posts and were inspired to donate cards to the KIB office.
“KIB is so thankful for the outpouring of support by community members for this project,” said KIB Board member Margie Stipes. “We started with a goal of 140 cards, and our volunteers more than tripled that number. We were happy to deliver these to nursing home residents and hopefully bring smiles to a lot of faces. The response to this project was so encouraging that we plan to have a similar card writing campaign for Valentine’s Day in 2022.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
