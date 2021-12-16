The New York Junior League Announces Its 2022 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers to be Honored at the 70th Annual Winter Ball

The NYJL to Celebrate Outstanding Sustainers Jeannie A. Egas-Trouveroy and Dr. Jephtha Tausig and Outstanding Volunteers Raven Carter, Anna Guerin, Natalie Ings, Jeri Powell, and Pamela Siler.