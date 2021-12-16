The New York Junior League Announces Its 2022 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers to be Honored at the 70th Annual Winter Ball
The NYJL to Celebrate Outstanding Sustainers Jeannie A. Egas-Trouveroy and Dr. Jephtha Tausig and Outstanding Volunteers Raven Carter, Anna Guerin, Natalie Ings, Jeri Powell, and Pamela Siler.
New York, NY, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The New York Junior League (NYJL) is pleased to announce the organization’s 2022 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers, who will be honored at the 70th Annual Winter Ball on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
As the organization’s highest honors, the Outstanding Sustainer and Outstanding Volunteer awards are reserved for those women who exemplify a superior standard of excellence in volunteerism. These exceptional women are dedicated to serving the New York City and NYJL communities, living the NYJL’s core values, and leading by example. The 2022 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers have each demonstrated resilience and adaptability since March 2020, playing crucial roles in pivoting the NYJL’s internal and external programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NYJL Sustainer Nominating Committee selected the two 2022 Outstanding Sustainers: Jeannie A. Egas-Trouveroy and Dr. Jephtha Tausig.
Jeannie A. Egas-Trouveroy has been a volunteer with the NYJL for 30 years, serving in roles including Director at Large on the Board of Directors, Training Manager on the Board of Managers, as Sustainer Council Head on the Management Council, and Provisional Training Chair. She currently serves on the 120th Anniversary Cookbook Task Force and Sustainer Day Committee. Outside of the NYJL, Ms. Egas-Trouveroy has served as a Board Trustee for 11 years of the nonprofit organization Dancing Classrooms, which serves NYC's public school children.
Dr. Jephtha Tausig has been a volunteer with the NYJL for 28 years, serving in roles including Community Vice President, Director at Large on the Board of Directors, and Chair of the Sustainer Nominating Committee. She volunteers in the larger New York City community on the Auxiliary Board of Mt. Sinai Medical Center, on the Advisory Board of New York Foundation for Elder Care, and as the third Vice-President of Health Advocates for Older People. Dr. Tausig is a Clinical Psychologist who graduated with distinction from Columbia University and currently has a private practice.
The NYJL Nominating Committee selected the five 2022 Outstanding Volunteers: Raven Carter, Anna Guerin, Natalie Ings, Jeri Powell, and Pamela Siler.
A current Director at Large on the Board of Directors, Raven Carter joined the NYJL in 2012 and has served in various leadership roles on committees including Leadership Development, Membership Engagement Events, Crisis Intervention, and Nominating, as well as on various working groups, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Membership Task Force. Professionally, Carter is the Assistant Vice President of Operations for Montefiore Medical Center Moses Campus and Children's Hospital at Montefiore.
The Senior Council Head for Membership, Anna Guerin joined the NYJL as a transfer from the Junior League of Boston in 2013. She has served as Volunteer Development Council Head and Co-Chair of Leadership Development and the New Membership Committee. Guerin is a Managing Director at Blackstone.
Currently serving as a Director at Large on the Board of Directors, Natalie Ings has been a member of the NYJL since 2012. She has extensive fundraising experience, having served as Co-Chair of the Astor House Events Committee, as well as on other committees including Provisional Training, Savor the Spring, Nominating, and Transfers. A native of Australia, Ings is a Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Solutions at Lightyear Capital.
Serving in her second year as a Director at Large on the Board of Directors, Jeri Powell has been a member of the NYJL since 2011. She previously served as the Communications & Advocacy Council Head and Co-Chair of the Winter Ball Committee. Professionally, Powell is an Adjunct Associate Professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and is the founder of the nonprofit organization Take Office, which trains women interested in pursuing career opportunities in public policy and politics, including running for public office.
City Impact Council Head Pam Siler joined the NYJL in 2013, starting her volunteer career on the Playground Improvement Project, which she now oversees alongside three other community committees. Last year, Siler ran the process to approve and onboard a new NYJL community partner, Randall's Island Park Alliance, which increased outdoor volunteer opportunities for NYJL members during the pandemic. Siler is Senior Vice President, Director of IR Operations at W. P. Carey Inc.
“It has been a pleasure to serve with each of these seven honorees over the years and witness their passion for our work to improve lives for our neighbors in greatest need,” said NYJL President Dayna Cassidy. “I could not be more excited to honor each of their accomplishments.”
These seven women will be honored at the NYJL’s 70th Annual Winter Ball, Reflections and Radiance: Restoring and Rebuilding New York City Together, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cipriani South Street. Since 1952, the Winter Ball has helped raise essential funds for the NYJL’s community programs while bringing together volunteers, family, friends, and supporters for presentations of the award recipients. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nyjl.org/events/winter-ball/.
