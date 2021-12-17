Goal Systems and T-Systems Partner to Speed Up the Digitalization of Transport Companies
Both companies join forces to facilitate the integrated use of their planning and optimisation solutions to boost innovation and competitiveness of this sector.
Madrid, Spain, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Goal Systems and T-Systems International, leading companies in intelligent technological solutions, are partnering to facilitate and enhance the integrated use of their planning and optimization solutions, as well as the innovation and competitiveness of companies in the transport sector.
This collaboration between Goal Systems, one of the leaders in state-of-the-art resource planning and optimization software for the transport industry, and T-Systems, a leading provider of multicloud and digitalization services in the European market, will allow both companies to extend their leadership and create new business opportunities in the transport market, primarily in Europe.
Some of the benefits their solutions offer are increased profitability, improved management of rail and bus operations, and increased competitiveness through sustainable resource planning for both their staff and vehicles.
"With the knowledge of the sector and the integrated solutions of GOAL and T-Systems, we will be able to enhance the digitalization and competitiveness of our customers," says Javier Colado, CEO of Goal Systems.
"We are convinced that together, T-Systems and Goal Systems can support customers even better in their digitization," explained Andy Lesser, responsible for Mobility, Transport and Logistics at T-Systems. "Because as partners, we can provide integrated end-to-end solutions for our customers."
The success of this Alliance relies in the combination of the best solutions and best services:
Goal Systems brings their solutions and market experience on a global scale, with almost 30 years in the market. It provides its suite of products with Artificial Intelligence for the planning and optimization of integrated resources for personnel and rolling stock/vehicles, always in constant innovation.
T-Systems, subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Group, brings vertical expertise, process know-how in planning, scheduling, and services (ITCS, AVL), as well as customer proximity and positioning in Europe. They are experts in system design, architecture, and system integration, and have extensive operational experience in both Cloud and on-premise, as well as in rollout and change management expertise.
With this agreement, both companies take a further step towards consolidating their respective market leadership positions and opening new international business areas through technology and innovation.
About Goal Systems
Goal Systems has a long experience in the computer system development and implementation of IT solutions with the most advanced optimization techniques for transport operations. GS provides customized systems for each sector, providing software solutions such as GoalBus®, GoalRail®, GoalDriver® or DOMWeb, among others.
Contact
GOAL Systems
Blanca Ariño
+34 639856033
https://www.goalsystems.com
Gloria Gómez Alonso
comunicacion@goalsystems.com
Blanca Ariño
+34 639856033
https://www.goalsystems.com
Gloria Gómez Alonso
comunicacion@goalsystems.com
