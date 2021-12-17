Benevis Donates 1090 Lbs of Halloween Candy to Military and First Responders Through Annual Operation Troop Treats Campaign
Children and community members donated Halloween candy to fill care packages at Benevis’ 120 participating partner dental offices across the country.
Atlanta, GA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benevis, a national dental practice support services company, collected a total of 1090 lbs of candy to benefit U.S. service members and first responders and their families this year through their annual Halloween candy exchange campaign, “Operation Troop Treats.” Each of Benevis’ 131 participating partner dental offices collected Halloween candy from children and families who brought in treats to trade for a toy. The 1090 lbs. of collected candy will be donated to Operation Gratitude and included in care packages alongside dental kits and other goodies for deployed troops, local military units, veterans, and first responders. Care packages are scheduled to be shipped and delivered on December 15th.
Pine Dentistry, located in Washington, D.C., has the proud distinction of collecting the most candy for 2021 with 350 lbs. of candy collected to be donated to Operation Gratitude.
Since its inception in 2012, Operation Troop Treats has collected more than 21 tons of donated Halloween candy and sponsored the shipment of over 1,000 care packages to U.S. troops and first responders. In addition to candy and any leftover toys, Operation Troop Treats will donate 200 dental kits to Operation Gratitude, as well as the funds to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 care packages.
For more information on Operation Troop Treats, visit OperationTroopTreats.com. To learn more about Benevis and the comprehensive practice support it provides to dental partners, go to Benevis.com.
About Operation Troop Treats
Operation Troop Treats was launched in 2012 by Kool Smiles and is now supported by Benevis and its 20 community dental brands across the country. Since its inception, Operation Troop Treats has donated more than 44,000 pounds of Halloween candy and sponsored the shipment of over 1,200 care packages to U.S. troops stationed overseas and first responders. For more information, visit OperationTroopTreats.com
About Benevis
Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 dental offices. Benevis affiliates with top dentists throughout the country by providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit Benevis.com.
