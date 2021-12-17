DocVilla - Direct Primary Care (DPC) Feature Launch
Wilmington, DE, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DocVilla (PS3G Inc.) is excited to announce the launch of Direct Primary Care feature. Direct Primary Care (DPC) is also known as “Subscription Medicine,” Concierge Medicine” and “Membership Medicine.” DPC is a payment model that can be offered by the physicians to the patients. There is no third-party billing involved. Patients have direct access to the physician for a small monthly fee as decided between the patient and the physician. With this feature in DocVilla, the physicians can now create subscriptions with monthly recurring charges on the credit card provided by the patients. The invoices are auto generated. These subscriptions can be canceled anytime by the physician. DPC is already being embraced by the health policymakers across the county and has a bill H.R. 4301: Primary Care Enhancement Act of 2021 in the congress. This bill was introduced in Congress on July 1, 2021 by Rep. Earl Blumenauer. DocVilla is a one of the pioneering EHRs (Electronic Health Records) to implement the concept of Direct Primary Care in the platform. DocVilla already supports one-time payments from credit and debit cards, and is also connected with over 4000 insurances across the nation for billing.
DocVilla is a comprehensive health technology platform that offers EHR, EMR, Telemedicine, Medical Inventory Management, Electronic Prescriptions, Electronic Billing, Electronic Fax, Medical Practice Management and a lot more. DocVilla is fully customizable and can be white-labeled based on the needs of a medical practice. More information can be found at https://DocVilla.com
About PS3G:
PS3G stands for “Professional Services, Software & Solutions Group” and is a leading Technology company with offices in North America and India. It has two divisions – IT Solutions and Services Division and Consumer Product Division. PS3G IT Services Division is catering to fortune 500 customers in providing niche technology solutions in Enterprise Web, mobile app development, Big Data, Data Management and Cloud based solutions across the industry. The Product Division has successfully launched several end consumer products such as EasyLearning4Kids, Business Contacts Lists, Smart Dialer and DocVilla. All these products are also available for download on iOS and Android marketplace.
