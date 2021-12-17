William Boltrek Becomes a Florida Supreme Court Certified Arbitrator and Mediator
Fort Myers, FL, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder William Boltrek is now a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator and Arbitrator. He completed the required training and is listed on the Dispute Resolution Center’s website under Twentieth Circuit Mediators. Boltrek shares:
“The chance to help resolve a case through mediation is another way that I can help the parties achieve their goals of case resolution with each party having a say in the outcome. The reason I became interested in being a Certified Circuit Court Mediator and Arbitrator is to allow each side of a case an opportunity to control their own decision and help facilitate a resolution to the matter that each side can be proud of.”
Boltrek focuses his insurance litigation practice helping clients minimize risk, damages, and cost. He handles tractor-trailer accidents and is part of the on-scene response team. In addition, Boltrek represents insureds involved in motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, and premises liability. He also represents healthcare professionals in medical malpractice and licensure matters, law enforcement officers and clergy members involved in litigation.
Boltrek is a former assistant district attorney for Kings County (Brooklyn) New York, prosecuting misdemeanor and felony cases and presenting numerous cases to the grand jury. Boltrek is admitted in all Florida State and New York State Courts, the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, and the United States Supreme Court. In 2021, Naples Illustrated magazine named Bill a “Top Lawyer” in personal injury litigation law.
Boltrek is a member of the Florida Association of Police Attorneys, Lee County Bar Association, Florida Defense Lawyers Association, and Defense Research Institute. He is also a graduate of the 2013 Greater Fort Myers Chamber Leadership class.
Boltrek received his undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo and his law degree from Quinnipiac University. He may be reached at 239.344.1299 or via email at william.boltrek@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Boltrek or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
