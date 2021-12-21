Launchfire Implements Four-Day Work Week
Ottawa, Canada, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Launchfire, the Ottawa-based digital promotions company, has moved to a four-day work week to improve their staff’s work/life balance.
“One of our core operating principles is to 'strive to delight' and that doesn't just apply to our clients,” said John Findlay, Launchfire’s CEO. “It also applies to our vendors, partners, and crucially, to our team. We want every touchpoint with our company to be an exceptional experience, and that starts with our staff. We firmly believe that work/life balance is important, especially during these difficult times. Giving our team more time to recharge will result in happier, healthier people and ultimately translate to the best solutions and service for our clients.”
Launchfire employees are now working Monday through Thursday, 9AM - 5PM EST, with all Fridays off.
“Since 1999, we’ve been digital innovators and we felt it was time to be social innovators as well,” Findlay continues. Launchfire and its sister company, LemonadeLXP are frequent innovators in the Ottawa tech space.
About Launchfire
Launchfire (est. 1999) is a game-based digital promotions company that helps food & beverage marketers drive engagement, educate consumers, and sell more stuff.
For more information, visit us at https://www.launchfire.com/ or contact us at strategy@launchfire.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
“One of our core operating principles is to 'strive to delight' and that doesn't just apply to our clients,” said John Findlay, Launchfire’s CEO. “It also applies to our vendors, partners, and crucially, to our team. We want every touchpoint with our company to be an exceptional experience, and that starts with our staff. We firmly believe that work/life balance is important, especially during these difficult times. Giving our team more time to recharge will result in happier, healthier people and ultimately translate to the best solutions and service for our clients.”
Launchfire employees are now working Monday through Thursday, 9AM - 5PM EST, with all Fridays off.
“Since 1999, we’ve been digital innovators and we felt it was time to be social innovators as well,” Findlay continues. Launchfire and its sister company, LemonadeLXP are frequent innovators in the Ottawa tech space.
About Launchfire
Launchfire (est. 1999) is a game-based digital promotions company that helps food & beverage marketers drive engagement, educate consumers, and sell more stuff.
For more information, visit us at https://www.launchfire.com/ or contact us at strategy@launchfire.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Contact
LaunchfireContact
Carleigh Reynolds
613-323-4543
Launchfire.com
Carleigh Reynolds
613-323-4543
Launchfire.com
Categories