Terminally-Ill Maine Man to Ride "The Polar Express™ Train Ride" with Grandsons
Dream Foundation helps family create lasting and cherished memories.
Santa Barbara, CA, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On December 20th, Skowhegan, Maine resident Stanley Spoors will board “The Polar Express ™ Train Ride” in Portland, Maine, accompanied by his wife, daughter and two grandsons, Kai (4) and Zac (2). Stanley has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and the trip is his final Dream, made possible by Dream Foundation. Stanley hopes it will give his family memories to cherish forever.
When Stanley was given a terminal diagnosis, he reached out to Dream Foundation for help to make his final Dream come true. Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults and their families and has served over 33,000 final Dreams since 1994,
Stanley’s Dream came from his own vivid childhood memories of riding the “Santa Express.” Now in a museum, the suspended monorail Christmas train was located in the basement of Herpolsheimer’s department store in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was the inspiration for the beloved book-turned-animation “The Polar Express” by author and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg, who also rode the “Santa Express” as a boy.
“As in the book, hot chocolate was the beverage of choice and pajamas, and bathrobes were the appropriate attire,” Stanley shared with Dream Foundation, reminiscing about riding the “Santa Express.” “It was the highlight event of the year, and my younger brother and I would start anxiously waiting for it at the first signs of the winter season.”
Now that he is facing the end of life, Stanley wanted to create a similar childhood memory full of magic for Kai and Zac, his greatest joy.
Stanley and his family will board “The Polar Express ™ Train Ride” in Portland, Maine, on December 20th, wearing their pajamas and bathrobes and listening intently for Santa’s bell to ring. The steam locomotive’s ten historic cars will be adorned with holiday decorations and filled with Christmas music as passengers are served hot chocolate and cookies and pass through the “North Pole,” where Santa will be waving to all aboard as he prepares his sleigh for departure.
Santa’s bell will ring loudly for Kai and Zac. And for Stanley, who will always truly believe, will hear the sweet sound of the bell one last time thanks to Dream Foundation.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 33,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
When Stanley was given a terminal diagnosis, he reached out to Dream Foundation for help to make his final Dream come true. Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults and their families and has served over 33,000 final Dreams since 1994,
Stanley’s Dream came from his own vivid childhood memories of riding the “Santa Express.” Now in a museum, the suspended monorail Christmas train was located in the basement of Herpolsheimer’s department store in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was the inspiration for the beloved book-turned-animation “The Polar Express” by author and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg, who also rode the “Santa Express” as a boy.
“As in the book, hot chocolate was the beverage of choice and pajamas, and bathrobes were the appropriate attire,” Stanley shared with Dream Foundation, reminiscing about riding the “Santa Express.” “It was the highlight event of the year, and my younger brother and I would start anxiously waiting for it at the first signs of the winter season.”
Now that he is facing the end of life, Stanley wanted to create a similar childhood memory full of magic for Kai and Zac, his greatest joy.
Stanley and his family will board “The Polar Express ™ Train Ride” in Portland, Maine, on December 20th, wearing their pajamas and bathrobes and listening intently for Santa’s bell to ring. The steam locomotive’s ten historic cars will be adorned with holiday decorations and filled with Christmas music as passengers are served hot chocolate and cookies and pass through the “North Pole,” where Santa will be waving to all aboard as he prepares his sleigh for departure.
Santa’s bell will ring loudly for Kai and Zac. And for Stanley, who will always truly believe, will hear the sweet sound of the bell one last time thanks to Dream Foundation.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 33,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.
Contact
Dream FoundationContact
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
https://www.dreamfoundation.org
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
https://www.dreamfoundation.org
Categories