Suntech Successfully Developed the New Fiber Material Weaving Machine
Hangzhou, China, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In June 2021, Suntech officially issued a document stating that the Strength Institute has developed a carbon fiber loom. Suntech's ST series weaving machines have added new members. The emergence of carbon fiber looms shows that Suntech intends to expand into a larger field of looms. Because fiber cloth is the future trend.
As people are now more aware of environmental protection, new fibers are developing in the direction of diversification, novelty, and environmental protection to meet diversified production needs.
The application of new fiber materials has given life to the traditional textile industry, which, together with the advancement of textile electromechanical integration, intelligence, and new production processes, has enabled the traditional textile industry to come to life and regain its luster. The continuous development and use of new natural fibers not only save energy such as oil but also reduces environmental pollution, natural fibers have a certain affinity for the human body, some natural fibers also have health care and other effects, with people's pursuit of nature, back to nature continues to grow, the future, natural fibers will have a broad market prospect.
What are the new fibers currently available?
1. Metal fiber
Metal fiber has good mechanical properties, not only does it have high breaking strength, but it also has good resistance to bending and good toughness. It has good electrical conductivity and antistatic properties. For example, tungsten fiber used as a filament of an incandescent light bulb can also prevent electromagnetic radiation and conduct electricity. An important material for electrical signal transmission; It has high temperature resistance; Stainless steel fiber, gold fiber, nickel fiber, etc. has good chemical corrosion resistance. It is not easy for it to oxidize in the air.
Application areas.
(1) in intelligent clothing as a power transmission and electrical signal transmission of the wire.
(2) can be used as anti-static materials in general functional clothing, under the characteristic conditions, can eliminate friction and induction static electricity, can be applied in oil, gas fields, and flammable and explosive products production enterprises, petroleum, natural hot gas, and other flammable and explosive materials in the transportation process, electrical safety operation places.
(3) Metal fiber embedded in the fabric can make it achieve a good electromagnetic wave shielding effect. The military, aviation, communications, and confidential shielding environment, etc., has a wide range of applications.
(4)It can be used as chemical agents, processing materials, filters for wastewater and wastewater filtration, and materials requiring high strength, wear-resistance, and conductive transportation belts.
(5) Reinforcing materials in metal composites, such as explosion-proof tires, connecting rods of automobile engines, etc.
(6) Other special materials, such as the production of conductive paper, incandescent light bulb filament, etc.
2. Glass fiber
Fiberglass is an inorganic non-metallic material with excellent performance, a wide variety of good insulation, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, high mechanical strength, but brittle, wear resistance is poor. It is made of chlorite, quartz sand, limestone, dolomite, boron calcium stone, boromagnesite six kinds of ores as raw materials through high-temperature melting, drawing, yarn winding, weaving, and other processes, its monofilament diameter of a few microns to more than 20 microns, equivalent to a hair of 1/20-1/5, each bundle of fiber filaments are composed of hundreds or even thousands of monofilaments.
Application areas.
Glass fiber is a very good alternative to metal materials, becoming an essential raw material for construction, transportation, electronics, electrical, chemical, metallurgical, environmental protection, national defense, and other industries. Glass fiber can be applied to composite materials in reinforcing materials, electrical insulation materials, and insulation materials, circuit substrates, etc.
Glass fiber can well prevent circuit short circuits, overheating and burning, etc. It is a good protection material for the circuit and can cooperate with the circuit to form a complex circuit diagram to realize intelligent life in many aspects of life.
3. Carbon fiber
Carbon fiber is a high-strength, high-modulus fiber with carbon content above 90%. With acrylic and viscose fibers as raw materials, carbonized by high-temperature oxidation, high-temperature resistance is the first of all chemical fibers, is the manufacture of aerospace and other high-tech equipment, excellent materials.
Carbon fiber has the characteristics of high-temperature resistance, anti-friction, electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance, etc. It is fibrous in shape, soft and can be processed into various fabrics, and has high strength and modulus along the fiber axis due to its graphite microcrystalline structure with merit orientation.
Application areas.
It can be applied to reinforce materials with resin, metal, ceramic, and carbon to make advanced composite materials, carbon fiber reinforced epoxy resin composites, whose specific strength and specific modulus are the highest among existing engineering materials.
Contact
Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co., Ltd.Contact
Michael Li
0086 13183015925
https://www.suntech-machine.com/
Michael Li
0086 13183015925
https://www.suntech-machine.com/
