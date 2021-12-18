Benchmark Intentional Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between National Capital Flag Company, Inc. and the Henotic Group, LLC
Alexandria, VA, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Capital Flag Company, Inc. (“NCF”), of Alexandria, VA, is a premier manufacturer of custom embroidered and printed flags. The company is a major provider to US Department of Defense and other Government customers, and produces flags for a range of commercial customers, on a contract basis, serving both national and international markets.
With an operational history spanning more than five decades, NCF is an institution in its segment. The company’s on-premise manufacturing capabilities, dedication to quality, and firm status as a provider of USA-made products have earned NCF a bar-setting reputation for custom flag production and tradecraft.
Regarding the acquisition, NCF founder Al Ulmer stated, “It was a pleasure working with the Benchmark International team on this transaction. Benchmark was able to zero in on an array of highly qualified buyers from day-one, leading to a successful transaction with a great acquirer. I am excited for the entire NCF team and the continued bright future that lies ahead.”
Of the transaction, Benchmark Deal Analyst Lucas Marcellini commented, “Both buyer and seller showed great alignment of interests and vision throughout the transaction process. I know that Henotic is excited to take the torch that Al [Ulmer] lit. The entire Benchmark team is looking forward to watching this company’s great story continue forward.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
