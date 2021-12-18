Kahana Feld Welcomes Two Attorneys, Terri Bui, Esq., and Jeffrey R. Leight, Esq., to its Construction Litigation and General Liability Practice Groups
Irvine, CA, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce the addition of two attorneys to the firm’s industry-leading Construction Litigation and General Liability practice groups.
“We’re delighted to welcome two exceptional and talented attorneys to our team, who will continue to provide the outstanding and client-focused service that our clients have come to expect,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Co-Founding Partner of Kahana Feld.
Terri Bui re-joins Kahana Feld’s Irvine office as an attorney in the firm’s Construction Litigation practice group. Ms. Bui is a seasoned litigator who has represented clients in multi-million-dollar construction litigation matters, as well as matters involving breach of contract, professional liability, and personal and premise liability. Ms. Bui received her Juris Doctor from Chapman University, where she was a merit scholar and served on the Nexus Journal of Law and Policy.
“I’m very excited to be back at Kahana Feld and to work with former and new colleagues as the firm continues to grow,” said Ms. Bui.
Additionally, Jeffrey R. Leight joins Kahana Feld’s Irvine office, where he will focus on general liability matters. Mr. Leight has considerable litigation experience. His clients have included Fortune 500 corporations, insurance companies, homeowners’ associations, general contractors, and manufacturing companies. Mr. Leight earned his J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law. He is admitted to the United States District Court – Central District of California and has considerable experience defending federal court matters. Mr. Leight also has a background in finance and accounting.
Mr. Leight added, “Kahana Feld has a reputation for providing exceptional legal services with a team approach to working with clients. I look forward to being an integral part of the firm’s general liability team.”
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
