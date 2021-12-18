Stream Low-Impact Programs on CollageVideo.TV
Low impact workouts are designed to be the first step of any fitness journey: They’re easy on joints, move the muscles slowly and gradually, and raise your energy level to boost your mood, and most importantly, low impact workouts turn that calorie-burning machine on.
Pompton Plains, NJ, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When you’re first starting out your fitness journey, it’s tempting to go straight to weight training or cardio and being harsh on yourself and your body. But you’ll be surprised to find out that starting with low impact workouts could be the key to succeed in this journey.
With so many popular articles today, it’s all about weight training, how to build muscles, and how to lose weight without paying attention on how to start and to be gentle on joints.
Let’s discuss the benefits of low impact workouts in depth:
Walking: A 45-minute walk will aid in increasing cardio endurance, keeping the body active, and improving flexibility and range of motion. Walking indoor could be as effective as walking outside - especially when using light hand weights to increase the intensity. Walking is one of the 4-week Beginner’s Workout Program.
Yoga: Gentle yoga stretches from head to toe will promote mental relaxation, as well as increasing flexibility and mobility in the shoulders, back, hips, legs, and more. The Beginner Gentle Seated Chair Yoga is an option to start.
Seated Workouts: All that’s needed is a chair and a set of weights (or use water bottles instead). This is a simple way to tone arms, increase upper body strength, and improve overall endurance without standing.
Balance Exercises: Having good balance is the foundation for the body’s ability to function. This includes both physical as well as mental and emotional balance which helps the body feel grounded, joyful, and supported throughout day-to-day life. 15 minutes of balance exercise is enough to start feeling better every day.
Tai Chi: This is one of the best ways to tone and sculpt the hips, buns, and thighs while working the core and back muscles through Tai Chi training. Tai Chi is a complete full body stretch of all the major muscle groups, guaranteed to help improve posture, increase flexibility, and reduce stress. Tai Chi is great workout for all shapes, sizes, and levels of exercisers, including beginners and mature adults.
