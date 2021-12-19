MoveStrong Introduces New Outdoor Functional Squat Racks
MoveStrong introduced a new outdoor squat rack that aids in practical outdoor training with pull-up bars and other training options, including GRT.
Chattanooga, TN, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MoveStrong is high quality functional fitness equipment manufacturer in the US, offering a variety of exercising machines for health clubs, home calesthenics, schools, group training programs and military camps. This indoor and outdoor fitness equipment company has recently launched a new outdoor squat rack built with the same design features and quality, you would anticipate from a FitGround product line or T-Rex Outdoor FTS.
https://www.movestrongfit.com/productnews/2021/3/7/new-outdoor-squat-rack
The new outdoor free-weight equipment racks provide extensive aid in creating a functional outdoor training station. The setup offers options to integrate and attach pull-up bars along with various other training options on the base side, including GRT (Ground Rotational Trainer, a.k.a. landmine) as well as Battle Ropes.
MoveStrong’s special Free-standing bumper plate storage rack can easily accommodate Olympic plate and bar storage needs with custom weather coating treatment via special orders. Read more about this rack’s special features, specifications, delivery options and more on:
https://www.movestrongfit.com/shop/bumper-plate-storage-rack-free-standing
To know more about MoveStrong, visit their website www.movestrongfit.com
Address of the company
5751 Uptain Rd, Ste 210
Chattanooga, TN 37411
Contact
Jarred Kuka
(855) 728-8700
www.movestrongfit.com/
