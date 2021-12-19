Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Summus Group and SIA Partners
Charlotte, NC, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Summus Group and Sia Partners.
Summus, LLC is an award-winning management consulting firm for enterprise and global clients primarily in the Financial Services and FinTech sectors. The company’s main areas of focus include business and technology transformation, risk advisory, digital change, modern project delivery, and information security.
Sia Partners is a leading international, independent management and AI consulting firm offering a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to clients. It has 2,200 consultants in 18 countries and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services.
Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “It was a pleasure to represent Summus Group. We are very excited about this transaction. Our client was looking for a strong strategic partner with great culture fit. Sia Partners appeared to be a perfect match. This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for both businesses and their teams. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
