Full Package of Air Conditioning Hardware from EMKA UK
EMKA's range of Air Conditioning HVAC specialist panel hardware now comprises a full program of heavy-duty vibration resistant latches, lift and turn latches, pull handles, pull with quarter turn and 180° hinges and P type gasket profiles.
Coventry, United Kingdom, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The EMKA range of Air Conditioning HVAC specialist panel hardware now comprises a full program of heavy-duty vibration resistant latches, lift and turn latches, pull handles, pull with quarter turn and 180° hinges and P type gasket profiles which may be provided in continuous sealed rings. The sealed ring configuration ensures unbroken sealing, which permits over pressure systems with minimal leaks. Accessories include panel connectors and dual skin sealed portholes for easy inspection.
In particular the EMKA Compression Latch-Hinge is designed to meet the special needs of the HVAC industry with features that provide ease of assembly, adjustability, pressure differential accommodation, and flexibility for the end user. Once assembled to the door the EMKA compression latch can be adjusted to properly mate to the cabinet by moving both vertically and horizontally. Then after installation the alignment of the latch can be adjusted to eliminate leaks. The latch will then prevent the door from opening fully until pressure has been equalised.
The EMKA HVAC solution covers a package of program 1000 compression T handle latch/lock, or similar L handle or wing handle. These offer convenient quarter-turn operation with cylinder key lock, plus a full 6mm compression of the gasket, so guarding against spurious door opening under vibration conditions.
Heavy duty program 1046 weld-on or bolt-on hinges with concealed fittings and removable hinge pins accommodate both the weight of large doors and the need to remove them quickly – factors which can also call for adjustable hinges. Frequently the 1054 3D hinge is required to deal with this situation. Sealing of these doors is often best facilitated by use of the 1011-09 right angle clip-on EPDM profile strip with integral D section to prevent ingress of liquids and solids.
