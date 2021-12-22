Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to Support New Jersey STEM Scholars
Elmwood Park, NJ, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey to support the Governor’s STEM Scholars (www.govstemscholars.com), a program founded and established by the organization to support the state’s high-achieving STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students in New Jersey.
The Governor’s STEM Scholars was established to maintain a pipeline of talented individuals who are critical to maintaining excellence in innovation in the state. In recognition of this and to counter the state’s brain drain, the program was created to engage the next generation of research and innovation leaders in the state’s vast STEM economy early.
“We are proud to support this visionary program that develops future workers who will help us stay globally competitive and grow our economy, ” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “STEM fields will shape the future of mankind, in so many ways, and we are honored to support our state’s efforts in attracting and growing the best and brightest scholars.”
The innovative program introduces New Jersey’s high achieving high school and college students to industry, academic and government research in New Jersey, to establish a profound relationship between these students, STEM and New Jersey. It is a public-private partnership among the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, the New Jersey Office of the Governor, the New Jersey Department of Education, the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education and the state’s leading research companies.
“Central to the Research & Development Council of New Jersey’s mission is to grow and strengthen STEM in education in New Jersey, and we accomplish this through programs like the Governor’s STEM Scholars,” said Kevin Campos, PhD, Chair of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. “Through the generous support of Spencer Savings Bank and their investment in the Governor’s STEM Scholars, we can continue to cultivate New Jersey’s high school and college STEM talent, secure the state’s STEM talent pipeline, and ultimately, continue New Jersey’s tradition of excellence in innovation.”
About the Research & Development Council of New Jersey:
The Research & Development Council of New Jersey collaborates among industry, academia and government to grow and strengthen STEM in education, innovation and the economy. The R&D Council is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose membership includes representatives from academia, government and industry, including several Fortune 500 companies. More information can be found at the R&D Council’s website: www.rdnj.org.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
