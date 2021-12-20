J. Dudley Goodlette Named to the “Naples 100” List
Naples, FL, December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Naples Illustrated magazine named J. Dudley Goodlette to its prestigious “Naples 100” list. From a humble beginning shining shoes in Naples at age ten, Goodlette is recognized as a “pioneer” of business leadership in Collier County. He took his father’s best advice at a young age – “your reputation is your stock and trade.”
In 2020, Goodlette was appointed to the Naples Ethics Commission by Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk and was immediately named chairman. In this role, he is an advisor to the City Council on ethics, ordinances and state referendums.
Goodlette’s lifetime of community service includes serving as a member of the Florida Bar Board of Governors, a member of the Florida House of Representatives, and Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Florida House. In recognition of his efforts regarding the Florida Access to Civil Legal Assistance, he received the Medal of Honor from the Florida Bar Foundation.
Today, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Winged Foot Scholarship Foundation, Naples Area Chamber of Commerce, and Florida Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company’s Underwriting Committee, Executive Committee, Business Development Committee, and Nominating Committee.
Throughout his career, Goodlette has received numerous accolades, including being honored as Naples Daily News’ Citizen of the Year, Hodges University’s Humanitarian of the Year, Boys & Girls Club of Collier County’s Man of the Year. In addition, he was inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Leadership Hall of Fame.
Goodlette was a West Point Cadet. He then received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Kentucky University and his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law. He may be reached at dudley.goodlette@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1388.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Goodlette or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
