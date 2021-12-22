Shannon Puopolo Becomes a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator
Fort Myers, FL, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Shannon M. Puopolo is now Florida Supreme Court Certified as a Circuit Court Mediator. She can be found on the Dispute Resolution Center’s website under Twentieth Circuit Mediators.
Puopolo joined Henderson Franklin as a summer associate before her final year at the University of Miami School of Law and has spent her entire career at the firm. In 2019, she was appointed as the first female Hiring Chair, responsible for hiring the brightest talent to guide Henderson Franklin’s future.
Puopolo distinguishes herself in the realm of alternative finance law, a new up-and-coming area of law in Florida. She represents companies and financial institutions involved in complex business litigation matters, including alternative finance transactions, partnership disputes, association law, collection matters, commercial and residential eviction proceedings, creditors’ rights in bankruptcy, lien law, and real estate and trust litigation.
In the community, Puopolo has devoted countless hours volunteering. She was elected to the inaugural board of the Lee County Bar Association Foundation and currently serves as vice president. For the last five consecutive years, she has chaired the Lee County Bar Association’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament, raising over $100,000 to fund grants to local charities, including Big Brothers/Sisters, Valerie’s House, and the Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, to name a few.
Throughout her career, Puopolo has been honored as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine’s 40 Under 40 (2021), Business Observer’s “40 Under 40” (2020) and recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine as a “Rising Star” in the field of business litigation for nine consecutive years (2012—2020). Naples Illustrated magazine has also named her a “Top Lawyer” in business litigation and mortgage banking foreclosure law every year since 2018, adding appellate practice to her listing in 2021.
Puopolo received her law degree from Miami School of Law, cum laude, and her undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She may be reached at 239.344.1116 or via email at shannon.puopolo@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Puopolo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
