Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Onboards 10 Startups to Their Program to Drive Impact for Smart Cities in Osaka, Japan
Startupbootcamp, the leading global network of industry-focused accelerators, announces the ten startups who have joined Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka program in November to expand their businesses into the Japanese market.
Osaka, Japan, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After two successful cohorts within the Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Program, the newest cohort for 2021-2022 have been chosen. After inviting 20 startups to the virtual Selection Days, 10 startups were chosen to join the third cohort and to deliver meaningful impact to seven Japanese corporate partners in the Smart City and Living space.
Following the success of the second cohort, which held a successful Virtual Demo Day in February 2021, Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka targeted new areas within Smart Cities & Living to identify progressive and high potential startups which could positively impact Japan and the dedicated corporate partners. The startups this year are from a broad range of industries, spanning from building management to food tech, from tourism to new ways of working, chosen from over 300 applications to the program.
Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka hosted a three-day virtual Selection Days event on November 9-11 which brought together the top 20 applicants from 13 countries, a selection of mentors dedicated to the program and the Japanese corporate partners who support Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka. The three days focused on narrowing down the top 20 applicants to select the final startups that would join the program and create proof-of-concepts together with the partners. At the end of the event, ten startups from nine countries were selected to join the Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka program, which began on November 22, 2021 and will conclude in a Demo Day on February 25, 2022.
The selected companies are as follows:
BeBridge,inc. (Japan) provides innovative experiences through XR by creating interactive content for various fields and industries to drive engagement
https://bebridge.com/
Coco & Lucas' Kitchen (Australia) is a leading food innovator that creates 100% natural plant-based products that mimic real meat - from taste, smell, and texture
https://cocoandlucas.com.au/
CopperTree Analytics Inc. (Canada) provides an Automated Fault Detection & Diagnostics software that analyzes energy data of buildings using a patented technology that employs machine learning
https://www.coppertreeanalytics.com/
Crown Technologies Holding Pte Ltd (Singapore) conceptualised and created ELLA, Singapore's first robotic barista where customers can conveniently locate and purchase coffee from ELLA using a mobile app with various payment gateways
https://www.crowndigital.io/
Kiswe Studio (United States) is a cloud-based interactive video technology that drives localization and fan engagement, enabling partners to create their own professional-level broadcast and alternate broadcast with personalised content in real time.
https://www.kiswe.com/
PriceHubble (Switzerland) builds innovative digital solutions for the real estate industry based on property valuations and market insights, enabling customers to make real estate and investment decisions based on the most accurate data-driven insights through their big data, analytics and visualisation features
https://www.pricehubble.com/
Sophya (United States) has built SoWork, which empowers workers around the world for hybrid and remote work, by allowing people to connect, communicate easier and have fun in their very own office in the metaverse
https://sowork.com/
Transreport Limited (United Kingdom) developed software which improves the experience of public transport passengers regardless of their accessibility requirements. Their solution, "Passenger Assistance" is designed to make transport more accessible to all commuters.
https://transreport.co.uk/
Velodash Inc. (Taiwan) matches cyclists with local events and travel destinations. Their goal is to support cycling event creators by reducing administrative tasks and letting cyclists interact with each other on group trips.
https://www.velodash.co/
Facil’iti Japon (France) provides solutions to support digital accessibility on websites. End-users can change the website view and layout according to their specific conditions or needs.
https://www.facil-iti.jp/
Natsuko Kikawa, Program Director of Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka, said, “This year, we have outstanding global startups participating in the 3rd cycle of our program from a wide range of sectors: metaverse, AR/VR, plant-based food, foodtech, sustainability SaaS solution, sports live broadcasting platform, disability supporting tech and property tech.
"It has been impressive to see how our Cohort 3 startups are very serious about entering into the Japanese market and well prepared to drive successful proof-of concepts in Japan with our seven corporate partners. We are extremely excited to be working with these startups to create meaningful innovation impact from both commercialization and social impact perspectives together with our corporate partners.”
The Demo Day for these startups will take place on February 25, 2022, and registration will open in January.
