The Transdermal and Microneedle Drug Delivery Conference 2022 is Now a Virtual Event: Online Access Only

London, United Kingdom, December 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Access will be fully online meaning therefore limiting any risk from the omicron variant of Covid-19. This will allow more attendees to join from across the world without having to worry about rules and regulations at the time. The event will deliver the same fantastic content which you will be able to attend and access from the comfort of your computer screen whether you choose to do that from your home or office.The Conference will explore real world applications of microneedles in drug delivery and strategies for device design while engaging in the latest innovations in device design and formulation with case studies from thought leaders.The conference will also consider key developments in the transdermal drug delivery field, including the innovations in microneedle technology for a COVID-19 vaccine and opportunities for development in cancer vaccine delivery, advances in microarray patches, and microneedle-based diagnostics. Key regulatory updates including guidance on classification of microneedle devices and considerations for ensuring quality will be presented by regulatory experts for a comprehensive outlook of this exciting and ever-growing field, and the importance of considering human factors in order to enhance the user experience will be presented by industry experts.This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with leaders in transdermal and microneedle delivery. Visit the website here: http://transdermal-microneedle-delivery.co.uk/prcomSponsors of the conference include: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, QuadMedicineSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukKey Benefits of Attending Include:Gain insight into developments in microneedles for drug delivery and diagnosticsHear key regulatory updates from regulatory bodies including FDA and WHO on guidance for regulatory complianceExplore new applications of microneedle technology in vaccinationsDiscover advances in design and application of transdermal patchesExplore and benchmark against industry developments through case studies and real-world examples in device development for microneedlesFeatured Regulatory Speakers:Caroline Strasinger, Master Reviewer, Office of Pharmaceuticals Quality, CDER/FDABridgitte Giersing, Team Lead, Vaccine Prioritization and Platforms, World Health OrganisationFeatured 2022 Speakers Include:Marion Menozzi-Arnaud, Senior Specialist, Market Shaping, Gavi, The Vaccine AllianceHayley Lewis, Senior Vice President, Zosano PharmaCourtney Jarrahian, Program Advisor, PATHMichael Schrader, CEO, Vaxess Technologies, Inc.Clemens Guenther, Director of Senior Expert Nonclinical Safety, Bayer AGJames Birchall, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Deputy Head of School, Cardiff UniversityTransdermal and Microneedle Delivery24-25 January 2022Virtual and online onlyhttp://transdermal-microneedle-delivery.co.uk/prcom#SMiTransdermalContact Information:For media enquiries contact Richard Jones on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: rjones@smi-online.co.ukContact Information:About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk