Quality Handles from Elesa UK for Commercial Catering Equipment
When manufacturers of commercial catering equipment are looking for standard components with high-quality style and robust ergonomic execution, they are likely to find the growing Elesa market-leading range highly suitable.
Metheringham, United Kingdom, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When manufacturers of commercial catering equipment are looking for standard components with high-quality style and robust ergonomic execution, they are likely to find the growing Elesa market-leading range highly suitable. Their expanded series of standard and custom bridge handles being a case in point, and especially compatible with ovens, combination ovens, microwave ovens, and other worktop preparation and storage equipment. Usually being held with one hand while the other is occupied, these handles are also used on stand-alone heating cabinets and refrigerators, which call for high quality handles with concealed fixings.
Commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers operate in a small and very competitive market – a true niche where quality and design are major differentiating factors. This type of equipment requires handles that are simple, elegant, quick, and easy to use and clean, for doors and other opening panels.
Modern equipment styling in stainless steel and glass calls for compatible hardware to match, and incorporating top-quality production values that ensure long service life. They are usually required to withstand multiple daily cleaning cycles, often using aggressive chemicals and equipment e.g. brushes, hoses, cloths.
The Elesa EBP series bridge handles in reinforced technopolymer fits the need for a small bridge style handle and is also available in a sanitised version (SAN) with silver ion inclusion. For lifting of bench top equipment or handling of large removable panels the series EPR offer a simple solution with multiple colour options.
Where style and colour are important then the larger ETH bridge handles in Technopolymer and aluminium provide an ergonomic solution. For heavier duty stainless steel equipment, the Elesa GN 333.6 are highly finished and highly functional to match modern clean designs of kitchen equipment for all levels of professional installations.
These Elesa handles offer excellent haptic properties that are easy to grab in a hurry and provide a positive “feel” so that the operator has confidence that the equipment will open and close comfortably, as expected, day after day.
