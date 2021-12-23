Empowered Flower Girl Founder Named Among "Top 20 Social Impact Founders"
Rasheda Kamaria Williams, chief empowering officer and founder of Empowered Flower Girl, is one of two Americans named to MentHer magazine's "Top 20 Social Impact Founders" list celebrating female founders making an impact through their business or non-profit.
Detroit, MI, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rasheda Kamaria Williams, chief empowering officer and founder of Empowered Flower Girl, has been named among MentHer magazine’s “Top 20 Social Impact Founders.” Rasheda joins 19 other women around the globe named to the first annual list featured in the December issue of MentHer magazine, themed “Make Your Mark.”
The announcement was made during MentHer’s virtual Social Impact Summit on Dec. 16.
“While attending the summit, I was surprised and honored to learn that I made the top 20 list,” Rasheda said. “The women on this list are doing some incredible work across the globe. I was shocked, yet humbled to be included. Empowered women empower women and work to help others realize their power to create change.”
The MentHer organization and magazine were founded by Ntsiki Mkhize, a South African social entrepreneur, author and model. Rasheda is one of two American women featured on the list which celebrates female founders making an impact through their business or non-profit. The 20 finalists collectively represent a combined 90 years of social impact work, over 140 jobs created, more than $14 million in annual revenue or grant funding and over 171,000 lives impacted.
About Empowered Flower Girl
Empowered Flower Girl is a social enterprise on a mission to transform the way young people relate to one another and themselves. The company provides resources and tools to help youth and youth advocates live above life’s drama (from cyberbullying to societal pressure) and make a powerful difference in the world.
About Rasheda Kamaria Williams
Rasheda Kamaria Williams is an award-winning mentor/mentoring consultant, speaker and author of “Be EmPOWERed: How to Live Above & Beyond Life’s Drama." She is the founder and chief empowering officer for Empowered Flower Girl and a staunch youth advocate.
For more than a decade, Rasheda has been committed to making a difference in the lives of women and children.
Her passion and advocacy for youth and social change have earned Empowered Flower Girl numerous accolades, including Kumon North America’s “Impact Award” and SASHE’s “Top 10 Companies for Women and Girls.” Rasheda also was named one of “29 Inspirational Female Entrepreneurs Who Are Positively Impacting The World” and featured in Exeleon Magazine as one of “15 Dynamic Entrepreneurs of 2020.”
A survivor of bullying, Rasheda shared her story in Cosmopolitan magazine in the article “Being bullied changed my life.” Her journey from excluded to empowered motivated her to launch Empowered Flower Girl in 2010.
The announcement was made during MentHer’s virtual Social Impact Summit on Dec. 16.
“While attending the summit, I was surprised and honored to learn that I made the top 20 list,” Rasheda said. “The women on this list are doing some incredible work across the globe. I was shocked, yet humbled to be included. Empowered women empower women and work to help others realize their power to create change.”
The MentHer organization and magazine were founded by Ntsiki Mkhize, a South African social entrepreneur, author and model. Rasheda is one of two American women featured on the list which celebrates female founders making an impact through their business or non-profit. The 20 finalists collectively represent a combined 90 years of social impact work, over 140 jobs created, more than $14 million in annual revenue or grant funding and over 171,000 lives impacted.
About Empowered Flower Girl
Empowered Flower Girl is a social enterprise on a mission to transform the way young people relate to one another and themselves. The company provides resources and tools to help youth and youth advocates live above life’s drama (from cyberbullying to societal pressure) and make a powerful difference in the world.
About Rasheda Kamaria Williams
Rasheda Kamaria Williams is an award-winning mentor/mentoring consultant, speaker and author of “Be EmPOWERed: How to Live Above & Beyond Life’s Drama." She is the founder and chief empowering officer for Empowered Flower Girl and a staunch youth advocate.
For more than a decade, Rasheda has been committed to making a difference in the lives of women and children.
Her passion and advocacy for youth and social change have earned Empowered Flower Girl numerous accolades, including Kumon North America’s “Impact Award” and SASHE’s “Top 10 Companies for Women and Girls.” Rasheda also was named one of “29 Inspirational Female Entrepreneurs Who Are Positively Impacting The World” and featured in Exeleon Magazine as one of “15 Dynamic Entrepreneurs of 2020.”
A survivor of bullying, Rasheda shared her story in Cosmopolitan magazine in the article “Being bullied changed my life.” Her journey from excluded to empowered motivated her to launch Empowered Flower Girl in 2010.
Contact
Empowered Flower Girl LLCContact
Rasheda Kamaria
248-629-0334
www.empoweredflowergirl.com
@efgempowered
Rasheda Kamaria
248-629-0334
www.empoweredflowergirl.com
@efgempowered
Categories