Nancy Barkley Owner of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways Asked to Write and Deliver Session for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs for Small Business University

Philadelphia, PA, December 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Nancy was given complete freedom to explore her topic and subject of choice. She is excited about what she has chosen, believing it will provide insight for the audience as well."Don't be afraid to fail, be afraid not to try." -Michael Jordan"The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary." -Vince LombardiAs an entrepreneur and small business owner, Nancy will share her real life experiences of starting her own business in 2005. The challenges, the changes, the wins, the fails, the expectations, and staying true to yourself and your business plan."Nancy Barkley is an entrepreneur and small business owner who knows what it takes to start a business from scratch. In 2005, she founded her own business, Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways. She has been dedicated to the hospitality industry for over 25 years with International Romance Travel being her niche.Her expertise and insights are sought after. Nancy has been featured in many high-profile publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, Money Matters, Huff Post, CNN, Travel Market Report, Travel Weekly and more. Her achievements in the travel industry have also yielded a career as a global keynote speaker. She has presented around the globe to both consumers and peersWhile local to Philadelphia, her connections and influence have no borders.