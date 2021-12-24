Securisyn Medical Announces Troy Noem as New Board Member
Littleton, CO, December 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical announced today that the Company’s Board of Managers has elected Troy Noem to the Board. Additionally, the Board has appointed Mr. Noem to serve on the Finance & Audit Committee. With the addition of Mr. Noem, the Securisyn Medical Board will expand to five members, two of whom will be independent. Mr. Noem had previously served on the Company’s Advisory Board from 2018 through 2020 and is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Nuclear Care Partners. Nuclear Care Partners is a rapidly growing, specialty Home Health Care provider based in Grand Junction, Colorado, that operates across 21 states.
Mark Bruning, Securisyn’s President and CEO, stated, “We are honored and pleased to have a leader of Troy’s caliber and experience join our Board at such a pivotal time as we begin to successfully scale our commercial operations and effectively execute our vision to eliminate preventable harm and death from medical tube and catheter dislodgements. Troy is a proven healthcare entrepreneur and executive with strong expertise in growing and scaling operations leading to successful M&A transactions at attractive multiples. Along with the earlier Board addition this year of Mr. Bruno Darre, a successful private equity founder and entrepreneur with strong operating company experience, Securisyn Medical has brought aboard two extraordinarily strong independent Manager’s to its Board.” Bruning continued, “Troy, like other key strategic leadership hires and appointments the Company has made in 2021 to help ensure success of its recently released SolidAIRity Flex™ adult breathing tube securement device and emerging new product portfolio, will serve our shareholders and stakeholders well.
“I’m extremely excited to contribute to the future of ventilated patient safety through improving medical tube and catheter securement,” Mr. Noem added. “Securisyn is at an exciting point in the Company’s growth, and I’m honored and looking forward to contributing to this fantastic leadership team and its important mission around improving patient care and outcomes.”
Mr. Noem has been actively involved with Nuclear Care Partners since its founding in 2011, spending the first 4 years in a consulting relationship around business planning, expansion, and execution. He was brought on full-time in his current role of Chief Financial Officer in 2015, helping to drive strong growth and expansion across the US. Mr. Noem is a 2001 graduate of South Dakota State University, with degrees in Mathematics and Physics.
About Securisyn Medical, LLC.
Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation (UE) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected life-threatening conditions of UE with its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices as the initial clinical application of its technology.
