Renowned Jamaican University Chooses uLearn.io as Its Proctoring Partner
Joining hands with University of the Commonwealth Caribbean to help them conduct cheat-proof online tests.
Mumbai, India, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Schools and universities everywhere are forced to continue with remote learning as COVID-19 cases continue to resurface in several regions around the world. Educational institutes, as a result, have continued to rely on online proctoring applications to smoothly conduct remote assessments for their learners. Now, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), one of the largest tertiary educational institutions in Jamaica, has followed the trend by enlisting uLearn.io as their proctoring partner. uLearn.io is a prominent and pioneering name in an increasingly cluttered world of online proctoring platforms. uLearn.io's AI-driven proctoring software will enable UCC to carry out secure and cheat-proof online assessments for their students.
uLearn.io's online proctoring tool can run on all kinds of PCs and laptops. To ensure the cybersecurity of student data, the software functions without students having to download it onto their systems. This prevents the possibility of malware or phishing attacks and data breaches on their devices. uLearn.io's high level of compatibility with all LMS platforms, including the LMS Moodle used by UCC, makes the conduction of online assessments through the tool smoother for educational institutes.
uLearn.io's software uses facial recognition technology to accurately verify each remote test-taker’s identity before an online assessment. After that, the tool uses specialized machine learning algorithms for the behavioral monitoring of students during the test. The tool can autonomously flag students for cheating if any suspicious behavior is detected via the front camera of their devices. uLearn.io’s proctoring software allows educators to conduct hybrid tests, meaning that digitally proctored assessments can be carried out remotely and also in an on-site environment. This allows UCC to have a wide array of options at its disposal regarding online assessments.
One of the main concerns of test-taking candidates during an online-proctored examination is the prospect of being flagged without any reason by the monitoring software. To resolve this issue, uLearn.io’s proctoring tool can be configured to include a human proctor for making judgment calls in contentious situations. Apart from that, students and their parents may be wary of the continuous surveillance that takes place in an online proctored test. To quell such privacy-related worries, uLearn.io’s software only allows human proctors to view students up to the shoulder level. Additionally, an online examination is proctored autonomously and human involvement is restricted for privacy reasons.
uLearn.io’s online tool provides a detailed report to students and their parents after an online test is completed. Such reports contain information about the ethical performance of the test-taking candidates.
About the partnership with UCC, Jeenal Ganatra, Marketing Head, uLearn.io, says, "uLearn’s online proctoring platform replicates the feel and seriousness of traditional classroom-based tests for educators. We're incredibly proud to be associated with a prestigious university like UCC in our capacity as their official proctoring partner."
uLearn.io's online proctoring tool can run on all kinds of PCs and laptops. To ensure the cybersecurity of student data, the software functions without students having to download it onto their systems. This prevents the possibility of malware or phishing attacks and data breaches on their devices. uLearn.io's high level of compatibility with all LMS platforms, including the LMS Moodle used by UCC, makes the conduction of online assessments through the tool smoother for educational institutes.
uLearn.io's software uses facial recognition technology to accurately verify each remote test-taker’s identity before an online assessment. After that, the tool uses specialized machine learning algorithms for the behavioral monitoring of students during the test. The tool can autonomously flag students for cheating if any suspicious behavior is detected via the front camera of their devices. uLearn.io’s proctoring software allows educators to conduct hybrid tests, meaning that digitally proctored assessments can be carried out remotely and also in an on-site environment. This allows UCC to have a wide array of options at its disposal regarding online assessments.
One of the main concerns of test-taking candidates during an online-proctored examination is the prospect of being flagged without any reason by the monitoring software. To resolve this issue, uLearn.io’s proctoring tool can be configured to include a human proctor for making judgment calls in contentious situations. Apart from that, students and their parents may be wary of the continuous surveillance that takes place in an online proctored test. To quell such privacy-related worries, uLearn.io’s software only allows human proctors to view students up to the shoulder level. Additionally, an online examination is proctored autonomously and human involvement is restricted for privacy reasons.
uLearn.io’s online tool provides a detailed report to students and their parents after an online test is completed. Such reports contain information about the ethical performance of the test-taking candidates.
About the partnership with UCC, Jeenal Ganatra, Marketing Head, uLearn.io, says, "uLearn’s online proctoring platform replicates the feel and seriousness of traditional classroom-based tests for educators. We're incredibly proud to be associated with a prestigious university like UCC in our capacity as their official proctoring partner."
Contact
uLearn.ioContact
Jeenal Ganatra
+919833626162
ulearn.io
Jeenal Ganatra
+919833626162
ulearn.io
Categories