Suntech Rapier Loom Will Enter the Carbon Fiber Era in the Future

As a leader in the loom industry, Suntech will break through the ST series of high-speed rapier looms in 2021, positioning its strategic plan in the manufacture of special fabric looms. In today's high-speed industrialization, the uses of carbon fiber are becoming diversified. In applications that require high temperature and high physical stability, carbon fiber composites have irreplaceable advantages.