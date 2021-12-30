TEDxStLouis Introduces Innovation Alley
Local nonprofit highlights new interactive forum at latest TED event.
St. Louis, MO, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TEDxStLouis, a nonprofit community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis, showcased its new interactive Innovation Alley venue at its recent “What Now?” and “What Next?” two-part series.
Innovation Alley was created to showcase forward-thinking companies and organizations that highlight design, sustainability, diversity plus other focuses meant to uplift the St. Louis community. More than 10 local organizations were on display at the TEDxStLouis event. Guests engaged with various businesses and nonprofits including Harmonee, Pianos for People, and PocketParks STL.
The “What Now?” TEDxStLouis Women’s event, which was sponsored by US Bank CDC, spotlighted the forward-thinking nature of St. Louis women in various fields. The TEDxStLouis “What Next?” Innovation event was sponsored by MiTek and highlighted cutting-edge leaders who approach their fields from new directions.
“Innovation Alley was a natural extension of the talks we presented at our recent event,” said Mich Hancock, Co-Founder and License Holder of TEDxStLouis. “We provide our audience with opportunities – both from the stage and off the stage – to experience cutting-edge leaders and organizations who are committed to creating a more equitable, inclusive future for our area citizens and throughout the globe.” Hancock added that “the recent live TED event served as a playground for the forever-learners who want to be involved and in the know of what’s next.”
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGateway Arch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
