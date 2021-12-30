Toll Brothers Announces Last Chances for Homebuyers at Its Inspiration Community in Aurora
Aurora, CO, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced last chances to build on a home site or purchase a quick move-in home in its popular Toll Brothers at Inspiration community in Aurora. This 55+ active-adult community in the South Metro Denver area is ideally situated within a premier master plan featuring resort-style amenities.
Toll Brothers at Inspiration boasts the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, and only moments away from major shopping and entertainment.
Inspiration’s Broomfield Home Collection has one home site and two quick move-in homes available while the Jefferson Home Collection has two home sites for building and one quick move-in home. Between the two home collections, there are 14 home designs to choose from, all of which can be personalized with options. Homes range from 1,600 to 2,400 square feet with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s.
“Buyers love our home designs because they combine luxury and function, giving them the comfort and space they need for entertaining, hobbies, relaxation and more,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.
Inspiration’s 8,000-sq.-ft. Hilltop Club features a wide variety of amenities for residents, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, and large banquet/event room. Outdoor amenities include a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce, and pickleball.
The Toll Brothers at Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 am to 6 pm and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com or call 303-708-1856.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
