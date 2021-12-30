Mars Bank Adds Embry to Run Retail Bank
Stephanie A. Embry recently joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking. Stephanie joined the bank from Apollo Trust Company where she served for three years as Vice President, Retail Banking and Chief Banking Officer.
Mars, PA, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie A. Embry recently joined Mars Bank as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking.
Stephanie joined the bank from Apollo Trust Company where she served for three years as Vice President, Retail Banking and Chief Banking Officer. She has extensive experience in retail sales, business development, customer acquisition/retention strategies, staff training, customer service, and retail operations. Prior to Apollo, Stephanie served for 15 years at S&T Bank in several retail and customer service roles including Senior Vice President, Regional Banking Manager.
Stephanie will oversee all retail branch sales and operations activities. She will be tasked with continuing to build the effectiveness of sales and referral activities throughout the retail system.
“I am excited to join Mars Bank and contribute to the company’s ongoing growth and success,” said Ms. Embry. “Mars Bank has a reputation for excellent customer service and community involvement; I am thrilled to be a part of this organization.”
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
Stephanie joined the bank from Apollo Trust Company where she served for three years as Vice President, Retail Banking and Chief Banking Officer. She has extensive experience in retail sales, business development, customer acquisition/retention strategies, staff training, customer service, and retail operations. Prior to Apollo, Stephanie served for 15 years at S&T Bank in several retail and customer service roles including Senior Vice President, Regional Banking Manager.
Stephanie will oversee all retail branch sales and operations activities. She will be tasked with continuing to build the effectiveness of sales and referral activities throughout the retail system.
“I am excited to join Mars Bank and contribute to the company’s ongoing growth and success,” said Ms. Embry. “Mars Bank has a reputation for excellent customer service and community involvement; I am thrilled to be a part of this organization.”
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
Contact
Mars BankContact
Stephen Eckert
412-390-0403
www.marsbank.com
Stephen Eckert
412-390-0403
www.marsbank.com
Categories