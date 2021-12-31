Provectus Unveils the Redesign of UI for Apache Kafka, Implements Performance and Security Optimizations in v0.3
Palo Alto, CA, December 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, today released the redesign of UI for Apache Kafka service as a part of its v0.3 update. The update also includes optimizations of the product's performance and security and presents new features, such as LDAP authentication and Docker ARM & Apple M1 support.
UI for Apache Kafka is a free open-source service that helps developers monitor and manage Apache Kafka clusters. The clean UI of the tool makes it easy to keep track of such metrics as Brokers, Topics, Partitions, Production, and Consumption, without having to use additional CLI tools. Thanks to UI for Apache Kafka, developers enjoy faster reporting, reduced time to resolution, and minimal engineering silos, making the development process more efficient.
The v0.3 update ensures that engineering teams can monitor and manage Apache Kafka clusters in a more precise, contemporary design. The redesign includes aesthetic enhancements that provide a more engaging user experience, while functional improvements make the platform faster and easier to use.
Aside from the redesign work, Provectus has prioritized refactoring tasks in the v.0.3 update. It completed a series of internal performance optimizations, to make certain that the tool works smoothly and efficiently for all types of high-load use cases. A couple of security fixes were implemented as well, to safeguard users against potential risks in the system.
Provectus team continued to enhance existing features and added new features in response to requests from the community. In this release, were implemented the next ones:
- Implemented a feature to obfuscate sensitive parameters (e.g. passwords) in Kafka Connect
- Added LDAP authentication
- Began support of Docker ARM & Apple M1
- Fixed bugs within existing features
“The Provectus team is excited to launch the redesigned version of our UI,” says German Osin, Chief Product Owner of UI for Apache Kafka. “In this release, our goal was to provide the best possible user experience while enhancing the functionality and performance of the service. I am inviting visitors to explore the new UI, designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience while retaining all the critical features for monitoring and management of Apache Kafka clusters.”
Provectus is committed to improving UI for Apache Kafka. Our mission is to offer engineers a user-friendly service, to lighten their workload while doing all the Apache Kafka cluster work needed to release their AI/ML, data, and analytics solutions faster and at scale.
About Provectus
Provectus is an Artificial Intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, helping companies in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Internet businesses achieve their objectives through AI. Provectus is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit provectus.com.
Resources
To learn more about the UI for Apache Kafka service, check out the project’s GitHub page.
About Provectus
Provectus is an Artificial Intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, helping companies in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Internet businesses achieve their objectives through AI. Provectus is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit provectus.com.
Iryna Ryslyayeva
+1-800-950-9840
https://provectus.com/
