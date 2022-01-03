Marc N. Blumenthal Joins Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd. as Senior Counsel in Trademark and Copyright Practice
Marc has 40 years of experience with all phases of litigation, mediation, and arbitration. Marc’s significant experience and acquired knowledge of trademark, copyright, and franchise law is a huge asset to our rapidly growing firm.
Chicago, IL, January 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd. is pleased to announce the addition of seasoned attorney Marc N. Blumenthal as Senior Counsel to support our Trademark and Copyright Practice. Marc will assist clients in a range of trademark, copyright, trade dress, and unfair competition matters. Marc has 40 years of experience with all phases of litigation, mediation, and arbitration. Marc’s significant experience and acquired knowledge of trademark, copyright, and franchise law is a huge asset to our rapidly growing firm.
Marc’s success in the court room and his ability to counsel his non-litigation clients to make the right decisions, has earned him many accolades from his peers including being listed as an Illinois Super Lawyer for eleven straight years from 2012-2022. Marc is a founding board member of the Small Business Advocacy Counsel, a long-standing member of the Decalogue Society, and delivered a CLE lecture on aspects of franchise law to both organizations in 2020.
Marc has been a frequent writer and speaker on franchise topics including articles and presentations for the American Franchisee Association Legal Symposium, American Franchisee Association Annual Compendia, and American Franchisee Association Blast Fax. Marc has been retained a number of times as an expert witness by other lawyers litigating franchise disputes.
“Trademark and copyright litigation is a risky business and I’m happy we found a careful and committed lawyer to lead this effort,” said Mr. Loftus. “I’ve co-counseled several cases with Marc over the years and his fastidious nature and knowledge is just perfect for growing a high-risk, high reward intellectual property practice”
“Loftus & Eisenberg has a great team that can supply the support to help expand my intellectual property litigation practice. I look forward to working with them and believe this will be a huge ‘win-win.’ The firm is just a couple of years old, but they’ve had some great success already including an $850,000 copyright settlement this year,” said Mr. Blumenthal.
Loftus & Eisenberg is a Chicago based national alternative fee-based law firm. For more information or direct comment, please visit http://www.loftusandeisenberg.com or contact info@loftusandeisenberg.com or 312.899.6625.
Marc’s success in the court room and his ability to counsel his non-litigation clients to make the right decisions, has earned him many accolades from his peers including being listed as an Illinois Super Lawyer for eleven straight years from 2012-2022. Marc is a founding board member of the Small Business Advocacy Counsel, a long-standing member of the Decalogue Society, and delivered a CLE lecture on aspects of franchise law to both organizations in 2020.
Marc has been a frequent writer and speaker on franchise topics including articles and presentations for the American Franchisee Association Legal Symposium, American Franchisee Association Annual Compendia, and American Franchisee Association Blast Fax. Marc has been retained a number of times as an expert witness by other lawyers litigating franchise disputes.
“Trademark and copyright litigation is a risky business and I’m happy we found a careful and committed lawyer to lead this effort,” said Mr. Loftus. “I’ve co-counseled several cases with Marc over the years and his fastidious nature and knowledge is just perfect for growing a high-risk, high reward intellectual property practice”
“Loftus & Eisenberg has a great team that can supply the support to help expand my intellectual property litigation practice. I look forward to working with them and believe this will be a huge ‘win-win.’ The firm is just a couple of years old, but they’ve had some great success already including an $850,000 copyright settlement this year,” said Mr. Blumenthal.
Loftus & Eisenberg is a Chicago based national alternative fee-based law firm. For more information or direct comment, please visit http://www.loftusandeisenberg.com or contact info@loftusandeisenberg.com or 312.899.6625.
Contact
Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd.Contact
Alexander Loftus
(312) 899-6625
www.loftusandeisenberg.com
Alexander Loftus
(312) 899-6625
www.loftusandeisenberg.com
Categories