Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Englander Enterprises Inc. and ESAM, Inc.
Clearwater, FL, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Englander Enterprises, Inc. (EEI), of Clearwater, Florida, provides mission-critical electronic and electromechanical solutions for aerospace, defense, and homeland security applications. Founded in 1993, EEI’s clients include an elite list of Tier-1 defense prime contractors and government customers, with solutions integrated into a broad array of the country’s highest-priority defense platforms and programs.
ESAM, of Grants Pass, Oregon, is a leading value-added provider of custom cable assemblies, custom cable harnesses, electronic sub-assemblies, full box builds, electro-mechanical and pneumatic assemblies, and other value-added products. The company services customers in the medical device, aerospace, defense, and commercial markets.
Of the combination, EEI Founder and CEO Sue Englander commented, “We are thrilled to be teaming up with ESAM to expand our capabilities, offerings and opportunities. We believe the combination will provide huge value chain benefits to both current and future customers, and we are looking forward a great future ahead with our growing team.”
The acquisition is backed by VergePointe Capital of Lake Oswego, Oregon. With family office, private equity and real estate services and investments, VergePointe focuses on helping successful entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals in achieve their personal and business goals.
Of the transaction, Benchmark International Senior Associate Sean Fechtmann stated, “We were able to source a number of highly qualified buyers very quickly for Sue’s great company, providing her with the options she deserved. ESAM was clearly the most strategic choice, with perfect synergies that will set them up for immediate expansion from day-one. We could not be happier about this fantastic partnership.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
ESAM, of Grants Pass, Oregon, is a leading value-added provider of custom cable assemblies, custom cable harnesses, electronic sub-assemblies, full box builds, electro-mechanical and pneumatic assemblies, and other value-added products. The company services customers in the medical device, aerospace, defense, and commercial markets.
Of the combination, EEI Founder and CEO Sue Englander commented, “We are thrilled to be teaming up with ESAM to expand our capabilities, offerings and opportunities. We believe the combination will provide huge value chain benefits to both current and future customers, and we are looking forward a great future ahead with our growing team.”
The acquisition is backed by VergePointe Capital of Lake Oswego, Oregon. With family office, private equity and real estate services and investments, VergePointe focuses on helping successful entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals in achieve their personal and business goals.
Of the transaction, Benchmark International Senior Associate Sean Fechtmann stated, “We were able to source a number of highly qualified buyers very quickly for Sue’s great company, providing her with the options she deserved. ESAM was clearly the most strategic choice, with perfect synergies that will set them up for immediate expansion from day-one. We could not be happier about this fantastic partnership.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories