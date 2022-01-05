Estate Flow Network Has Acquired Several Estate Sale Companies
Chicago, IL, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Estate Flow Network aka Estate Flow is proud to announce that its family of companies is growing in 2022. Estate Flow partners with real estate agents, real estate investors, executors of estate, estate attorneys, clean-out companies, and other similar businesses. Estate Flow will expand its referral and affiliate network to the top 50 U.S. markets.
Estate Flow will be strategically opening up its network to more investors and realtors in 2022. The worldwide crisis has not stopped Estate Flow from capitalizing and growing during slow retail growth in 2020 and 2021. Estate Flow has purchased over 80 100,000 sq ft. warehouses close to the major U.S. markets. Through its subsidiary companies Estate Flow now offers estate executors the ability to hold a warehouse and online estate sale instead of the traditional in home estate sales.
Due to this substantial growth in in the past few years, Estate Flow will be strategically developing partnerships with other estate professionals in the major U.S. markets.
As of January, 2022, In total Estate Flow Networks partners with, owns, operates, and consults with over 1,200 estate companies in over 130 U.S. cities.
Estate Flow will be strategically opening up its network to more investors and realtors in 2022. The worldwide crisis has not stopped Estate Flow from capitalizing and growing during slow retail growth in 2020 and 2021. Estate Flow has purchased over 80 100,000 sq ft. warehouses close to the major U.S. markets. Through its subsidiary companies Estate Flow now offers estate executors the ability to hold a warehouse and online estate sale instead of the traditional in home estate sales.
Due to this substantial growth in in the past few years, Estate Flow will be strategically developing partnerships with other estate professionals in the major U.S. markets.
As of January, 2022, In total Estate Flow Networks partners with, owns, operates, and consults with over 1,200 estate companies in over 130 U.S. cities.
Contact
Estate Flow NetworkContact
Maria Johnson
3107563436
estateflow.com
Maria Johnson
3107563436
estateflow.com
Categories