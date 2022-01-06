Speak2 Family Acquires Soundmind Clients
Newark-Based Startup Speak2 Family Announces it Acquired Soundmind Clients, a New York-Based Startup, to Expand Its Offering for Senior Living
Newark, NJ, January 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Both companies were supported by local VCs in the nascent voice tech industry, which has seen increasing demand since August 2020, driven by the lifting of COVID restrictions combined with the growing outcry of residents for better communication and connectivity. The acquisition was driven by Amazon’s announcement of support for senior living from Alexa Smart Properties, which enables companies like Speak2 to deploy and manage Alexa devices at a large scale across the country.
“Customers need solutions that they can use based on the culture of the person communicating. Kids use apps on small screens, Gen X uses laptops, seniors can use their voice. Caregivers are juggling many tasks at once. Speak2 brings these people together in the way that best suits their role and existing way of life,” says Jillian Guerra, co-founder of Speak2 Family. “The Soundmind customers are accustomed to a great user experience, and we can take that approach further by leveraging the Alexa Smart Properties senior living solution.”
Today, Speak2 utilizes Amazon Alexa as the user interface for seniors and residents to receive community information, digest content, interact with request systems, and most importantly, communicate with families, all through voice.
Erum Azeez Khan, CEO of Soundmind, says that Speak2’s alignment with the senior living solution from Alexa Smart Properties will greatly benefit their customers and allow the foundation that Soundmind provided to evolve along with Amazon’s technology. “Speak2 is delivering state of the art experiences specifically designed for senior living. Their approach puts the heart of senior culture front and center, introducing new ways to engage with staff, family, and the local community. Designing technology for older adults is very hard, but they are doing it right.”
These two exciting startups coming together bring a powerful approach to senior living and combine the tech expertise of up-and-coming startups in emerging space. “We are still tapping into all the possibilities it offers to transform the way we communicate and interact,” says Guerra. “The opportunities available through Amazon Alexa’s voice interface are endless, and both companies are ecstatic as they are sure it will continue to accomplish their mission of uniting and bridging gaps across generations and caregiving.”
About Speak2:
Speak2 changes the way aging adults connect with their screen-obsessed family, friends, and caregivers. We provide accessibility to an entire ecosystem by using the most comfortable technology for the person using it. Speak2 allows people to send and receive messages, manage reminders and activities, consume information, and gain assistance in the most natural way possible. A simple user interface is provided to the entire community of trust, making it possible for people to effortlessly engage and share the information they need. Whether by voice, app, web, or assistive smart technology, Speak2 brings people together. For more information, please visit http://www.speak2family.com
