Attorney Lindsay Nadeau Honored with the Philip S. Hollman Award for Gender Equality
Concord, NH, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Orr & Reno attorney Lindsay Nadeau has been named the 2022 recipient of the Philip S. Hollman Award for Gender Equality. Lindsay, who joined Orr & Reno in 2016, is a member of the firm’s litigation and governmental relations departments.
Nadeau, who serves as the Chair Emeritus for the NH Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the NH Institute for Civics Education, is a Board of Trustees member for the NH Supreme Court Society, and is a past member of the Board of Directors of the NH Women’s Bar Association.
The Philip S. Hollman Award for Gender Equality will be given at the New Hampshire Bar Association’s (NHBA’s) Midyear Meeting on February 18, 2022. The Hollman Award, established in 2003, honors retired NH Superior Court Judge Philip S. Hollman's efforts as a stalwart advocate for gender equality in the legal system.
Nadeau, who serves as the Chair Emeritus for the NH Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the NH Institute for Civics Education, is a Board of Trustees member for the NH Supreme Court Society, and is a past member of the Board of Directors of the NH Women’s Bar Association.
The Philip S. Hollman Award for Gender Equality will be given at the New Hampshire Bar Association’s (NHBA’s) Midyear Meeting on February 18, 2022. The Hollman Award, established in 2003, honors retired NH Superior Court Judge Philip S. Hollman's efforts as a stalwart advocate for gender equality in the legal system.
Contact
Orr & RenoContact
Mike DeBlasi
(603) 566-9399
orr-reno.com
Mike DeBlasi
(603) 566-9399
orr-reno.com
Categories