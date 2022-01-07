Elete Capital Acquires International Sport Recruitment
Private equity firm, Elete Capital, acquires International Sport Recruitment, a student-athlete recruitment app, as its first acquisition.
Upper Marlboro, MD, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elete Capital, New York City-based private equity firm focused on SportsTech startups, has acquired student-athlete recruiting agency, International Sport Recruitment (ISR). The move to acquire ISR started early last year after the app went live in the app store.
“The pandemic provided this unique opportunity for us to make our first acquisition with ISR,” said Terrell Williams, founding partner of Elete Capital. “ISR is in a great position with a name in the student-athlete recruitment and now a live product to take a large share of the market.”
The acquisition of ISR fits into the investment thesis of Elete Capital, which focuses on US based SportsTech startups that can scale into global markets. By purchasing majority ownership in ISR, Elete Capital will have a roster full of college student-athletes that will define the next decade of innovation from their ideas and experience.
“This is something that I have always had in the back of my head when I started the company in 2017,” said Brandon J. McGill, founder of International Sport Recruitment.
“I’ve bootstrapped ISR up until this point and with the app live and proof of concept proven it’s time to inject external resources into the company so we can reach more student-athletes and create more life changing experiences.”
About International Sport Recruitment
ISR is a student-athlete recruitment app that helps US student-athletes extend their careers in the UK by obtaining their master’s degree within 12 months, while playing their sport at the university level.
