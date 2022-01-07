ArcherHall Has Acquired Mallery Technical Training and Consulting
Sacramento, CA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ArcherHall has acquired Mallery Technical Training and Consulting, a provider of digital forensics and consulting services to the legal community in the Kansas City metropolitan region.
“This acquisition broadens our geographic reach and strengthens our ability to serve clients in the central United States,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Mallery Technical Training and Consulting has an excellent reputation in the region for high-quality digital forensic services, and the combined organization will offer clients additional expertise and services."
“I am excited to be working with a highly skilled team that can provide expanded services to clients in the Kansas City area,” said John Mallery, Founder and President of Mallery Technical Training and Consulting.
Mallery Technical Training and Consulting will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their Kansas City office.
About ArcherHall, LLC
ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of digital forensics and e-discovery services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has provided digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for over 20 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, incident response and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit our website.
