Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Ciardella Insurance Services in Cupertino, California
Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Ciardella Insurance Services.
Rancho Cordova, CA, January 07, 2022
Founded by Chris Ciardella, Ciardella Insurance Services has served the San Francisco Bay Area since 1980, becoming one of the most trusted Bay Area independent insurance agencies. Representing many of the industry’s leading carriers and with a staff of professionals equipped to survey insurance needs including business, personal, auto, home and life, the team at Ciardella Insurance Services will join the Inszone team and continue providing excellent service to all Ciardella customers, under the Inszone brand.
“Chris and his team at Ciardella have built a great agency that aligns very closely with the goals of Inszone,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “We plan to continue aggressively expanding in California and throughout the United States, and we look forward to having partners like Ciardella Insurance Services along for the ride.”
Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 22 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Texas, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
For more information about Inszone, please visit: www.inszoneinsurance.com.
Contacts
Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234
nhudson@inszoneins.com
