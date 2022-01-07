20four7VA, Harambee, Loomee Partner to Provide Global Job Opportunities to SA Youth
Maryland-based remote staffing provider 20four7VA partners with South African non-profit organization Harambee and training center Loomee Group to provide global employment opportunities to young women in South Africa.
Berlin, MD, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 20four7VA, a leading virtual staffing and recruitment agency, is partnering with Harambee, a not-for-profit organization in South Africa, and Loomee Group, a local training and employment provider, to bring international job opportunities for unemployed youth.
With this partnership, the three organizations hope to address the high unemployment rate among young people, particularly women, in South Africa while providing global employers access to engaged, highly trained job seekers.
Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator has successfully helped South African youth find more than 240,000 job opportunities since it was founded in 2011. In its 10th year, Harambee seeks to expand its reach globally, and 20four7VA and Loomee have agreed to work with them on their new initiative focusing on providing better job opportunities for young women in Buffalo City.
Buffalo City, a municipality in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, is one of the poorest regions in the country, with a very high unemployment rate. The city’s female youth population bears the brunt of this problem. Harambee’s new initiative is geared towards providing better employment options for these young women with the help of 20four7VA and Loomee.
Aside from providing the chosen job seekers access to a pool of global employment opportunities, 20four7VA has also agreed to provide the candidates with a range of training and capacity-building workshops to equip them for the global job market better. This includes communication, time management, and cultural sensitivity.
The candidates will undergo eight weeks of free training in total. The first five weeks of training will be provided by Loomee, while 20four7VA will provide the remaining three weeks of training.
"20four7VA has always been committed to providing talented remote workers with opportunities for international employment and career advancement, and we're proud to be partnering with Harambee and Loomee to do good for the Buffalo City community," said 20four7VA's President & CEO, Catherine vanVonno.
20four7VA aims to launch the initiative in the first quarter of 2022 with an initial goal of placing 23 young women in a variety of full-time job opportunities by the end of February.
About 20four7VA:
20four7VA has helped more than 2,100 clients across six continents by providing access to highly-skilled, reliable, and enthusiastic remote professionals. Founded in 2010, it is now one of the most trusted remote staffing companies in the industry.
To learn more about 20four7VA, visit their website, call +1-443-856-4882, or email info@20four7va.com.
For more information about Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, visit https://www.harambee.co.za/.
