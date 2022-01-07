Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Perfusion.com, Inc. and Epic Healthcare Travel Staffing, Inc.
Tampa, FL, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Perfusion.com (PDC) is the leading provider of staffing services to the U.S. perfusion industry. The company’s core perfusion staffing services include autotransfusion, blood management and biologics services, the sale of disposables, capital equipment leasing, training and education services and patient transportation. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.
Epic Staffing Group (Epic), based in El Segundo, CA, is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the life sciences and healthcare industries. The company’s verticals include travel nursing, interim executive placement, school therapy and nursing, government staffing and international staffing.
Of the combination, Benchmark International Transaction Director, William Sullivan, noted, “Perfusion.com is a truly unique asset. It really is the jewel in its industry vertical, which helped to drive a highly competitive sale process. With Epic’s market-leading position across an array of high-growth health staffing vectors, PDC was clearly the missing piece they needed to unlock huge market synergies. Benchmark International is very excited for both parties, and we know there is major growth to come as the combination pushes forward as an integrated powerhouse.”
Epic Staffing Group is backed by Webster Equity Partners of Waltham, MA. Webster focuses on purpose-driven partnerships with patient-centric healthcare organizations providing best-of-class clinical care and services.
