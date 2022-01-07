High Tech Private Investigator and The NGH Group CEO Nick Himonidis Shares His Life Story & Industry Predictions on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About the Man Who For 30 Years Has Pioneered The Industry of High Tech Private Investigations Through Computer Forensics, Cryptocurrency Forensics, And Other Digital Forensics Methods.
Philadelphia, PA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Nick Himonidis – High Tech Private Investigator and The NGH Group CEO who’s devoted his life to the world of private investigation and established himself as a global thought leader on topics ranging from cryptocurrency and blockchain forensics, digital evidence to legal & ethical Issues in private sector investigations.
“The NGH Group specializes in high-tech private investigation. Much like private investigators of old, we track down wrongdoers, acquire evidence, and serve as expert witnesses, but now, all of it is happening through and on technology such as phones, laptops, and social media.” - Nick Himonidis
"By 2031, I hope to see a legal system that is vastly more efficient, far less tolerant of litigants and attorneys who abuse the system and wind up turning the process into an end instead of a means to an end, and a system that is highly objective and fundamentally evidence-based; where arguments and creative legal writing don't win cases, evidence does." - Nick Himonidis
The interview dives deep into Nick’s career and insights such as:
How Nick Got Started In The Private Investigation Industry
What Technology Is Keeping Nick From Sleeping At Night
Why You Should Always Keep A Physical Copy Of Important Documents
The Future Nick Hopes To See For The Legal Industry
Access the Interview Here: https://nobullmarketing.co/Nick-Himonidis
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a growth marketing agency specialized in helping peacemaking family lawyers add 2-15 new cases every single month. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing change makers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Maribeth Blessing (Lawyers With Heart) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Nick Himonidis: Nick is a veteran attorney, licensed Private Investigator, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Computer Forensic Specialist, Certified Cryptocurrency Forensic Investigator and qualified expert witness with over 27 years of relevant professional experience who founded the NGH Group, one of the world’s most successful investigative firms providing high tech investigations, digital forensics, cryptocurrency and blockchain forensics, e-Discovery, expert witness and other consulting services to attorneys, corporations and private clients. He’s recognized as a global thought leader on topics ranging from cryptocurrency and blockchain forensics, digital evidence, to legal & ethical Issues in private sector investigations.
