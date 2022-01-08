Documentary Showcase Inspires with Big Sonia
Los Angeles, CA, January 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the award-winning documentary Big Sonia on a special night and time: Wednesday, 12 January 2022, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Documentary Showcase regularly airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Big Sonia tells the incredible life story of Sonia Warshawski, who was 17 years old in 1942 when the Germans forced her and her family into the ghetto where she worked as a slave laborer. She survived both Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen, where she was liberated by the British. Her journey from detention in Nazi death camps to her life as a great-grandmother and businesswoman in Kansas City have become a surprising source of inspiration for a new generation.
Co-directed by Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday, Big Sonia follows 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski as she’s served an eviction notice for the iconic tailor shop she’s owned and operated for over 30 years. Faced with an agonizing decision of whether to carry on anew or retire, her lifelong struggle with her memories comes to the fore as she admits to preferring to stay busy “to keep the dark parts away.” But it’s those same traumatic memories of her youth that she transforms into actionable and enlightening philosophies, becoming a popular motivational speaker. Viewers will get to watch as Sonia delivers inspiring speeches in schools, churches and prisons, and experience the powerful impact her message of hope has on audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
About Leah Warshawski
Co-director Leah Warshawski, also Sonia’s granddaughter, produces and directs documentary features, television shows, commercials and branded entertainment. Her first feature, Finding Hillywood (2013), won six awards, including the Critics’ Award (Sebastopol Doc Festival) and the Audience Award (Napa Film Festival), and screened at more than 65 festivals.
About Todd Soliday
Co-director Todd Soliday is a director, DP and editor with more than 25 years of experience in production and post-production. He specializes in documentary storytelling and adventure films such as Platinum (2007). As post-production supervisor for Finding Hillywood, Todd was in charge of graphics and sound and edited a music video for the film. Recent documentary projects include Out of Luck (2015) and The Breach (2014).
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
