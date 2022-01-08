Zerin Properties: The First Real Estate Agency to Comply with BNM AML/CFT Requirements Using HaloCheck.xyz

Zerin Properties adopts HaloCheck.xyz to comply with Bank Negara's AML/CFT requirements. Zerin Properties adopted HaloCheck.xyz, the country’s first instant background check mobile web app, in compliance with Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) AML/CFT requirements (for anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism).