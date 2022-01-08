Monroe Engineering Expands Power Distribution Capabilities

At an internal event, Monroe announced the successful purchase of the assets of Integro Inc, a New Britain, CT company. This partnership is a strategic addition to Monroe’s growing Cable Assembly and Power Distribution product offering. Monroe Integro and its parent company Monroe Engineering currently operate cable assembly facilities in North Branford, CT; Sparks, NV; and North Port, FL along with distribution and manufacturing facilities across the United States.